Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

TRHC traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 42,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,879. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

