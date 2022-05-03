Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Talis Biomedical to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 67.21% and a negative net margin of 2,343.90%. On average, analysts expect Talis Biomedical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TLIS stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
