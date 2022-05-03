Talis Biomedical (TLIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 67.21% and a negative net margin of 2,343.90%. On average, analysts expect Talis Biomedical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Talis Biomedical (Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

