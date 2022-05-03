Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 11,800 Shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,487,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,724,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00.

Shares of TALO opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $382.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

TALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Talos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Talos Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 440,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

