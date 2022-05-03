Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 201.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TARS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
TARS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,710. The stock has a market cap of $274.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $39.08.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.