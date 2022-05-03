TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Update

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TASK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3G Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth $78,519,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 217,613 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,795,000 after purchasing an additional 225,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in TaskUs by 129.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,220,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 688,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

