Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Tattooed Chef has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. On average, analysts expect Tattooed Chef to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,953. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $669.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

