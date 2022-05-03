Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Tauriga Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Tauriga Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,398.84% and a negative net margin of 1,957.84%.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.