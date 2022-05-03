Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

TMHC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,003. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

