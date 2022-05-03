Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.23.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.