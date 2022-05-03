Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 659,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
