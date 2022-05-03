TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in TC Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,279. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

