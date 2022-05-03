TClarke plc (LON:CTO) Insider Aysegul Sabanci Buys 2,000 Shares

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) insider Aysegul Sabanci purchased 2,000 shares of TClarke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £2,980 ($3,722.67).

LON:CTO opened at GBX 151.67 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of £66.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.72. TClarke plc has a 1-year low of GBX 112.50 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 186 ($2.32).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from TClarke’s previous dividend of $0.75. TClarke’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

