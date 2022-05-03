TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Up 25.9% in April

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,911 shares of company stock valued at $601,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,005,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

