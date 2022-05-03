TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTGT opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,980,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,456,000 after purchasing an additional 148,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

