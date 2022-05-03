TechTarget (TTGT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,980,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.61. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a "b" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.57.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

