Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNK traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 1,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,785. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $558.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.