TELA Bio (TELA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect TELA Bio to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. TELA Bio has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELA stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26. TELA Bio has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.53.

A number of research firms have commented on TELA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 57,282 shares of company stock valued at $622,346. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

