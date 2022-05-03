Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.60.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

