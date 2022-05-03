Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $282.53 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $277.02 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Teleflex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.