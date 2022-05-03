Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 484,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.58.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $282.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,049. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $277.02 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

