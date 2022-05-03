Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,106,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

