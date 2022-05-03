Telos (TLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telos stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 2,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,576. Telos has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,967 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Telos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

