Telos (TLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $538.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.01. Telos has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Telos by 156.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 234,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telos by 119.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Telos by 169.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 100,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Telos by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Telos by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

