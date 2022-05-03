Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 4,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,906. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

