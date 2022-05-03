Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Tennant stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. Tennant has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

