TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.98.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 433.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

TTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

