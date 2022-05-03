Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 415,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,947. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.
In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
