Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 415,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,947. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

In other news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 209,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,211,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 131,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 387,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

