Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.85 billion.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.
TEVA opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55.
In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
