Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.85 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

TEVA opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

