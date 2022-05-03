Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Larry L. Helm Acquires 5,700 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TCBIO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,352. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

