Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

In related news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

