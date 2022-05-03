TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Insider TFI International Inc. Purchases 3,045 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) insider TFI International Inc. bought 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$104.64 per share, with a total value of C$318,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,521,444.80.

TFI International stock opened at C$102.66 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$99.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

TFII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.33.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

