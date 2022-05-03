TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Insider TFI International Inc. Purchases 3,045 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) insider TFI International Inc. bought 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$104.64 per share, with a total value of C$318,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,521,444.80.
TFI International stock opened at C$102.66 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$99.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.
TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.