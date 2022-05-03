TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$170.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TFII. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

NYSE:TFII traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. 34,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,209. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. TFI International’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in TFI International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

