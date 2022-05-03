Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 951,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of TOIPF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Thai Oil Public has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.19.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Oil Public (TOIPF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.