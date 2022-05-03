The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after buying an additional 807,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

