The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

