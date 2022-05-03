The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) to report $69.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.90 million and the highest is $73.17 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year sales of $329.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $336.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $411.27 million, with estimates ranging from $396.80 million to $429.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beauty Health.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 589.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,923,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beauty Health (SKIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.