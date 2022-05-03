The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Capital World Investors grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.61%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

