The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 5,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CG opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $3,511,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.