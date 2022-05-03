The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $143.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

