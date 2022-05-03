The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.29.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.19. 323,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,347,854. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

