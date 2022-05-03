The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NYSE EL opened at $260.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.10.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

