The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPS opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. GAP has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

