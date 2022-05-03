The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will announce $11.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 billion and the lowest is $11.23 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $15.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $47.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $49.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.46 billion to $53.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GS stock opened at $310.42 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.56 and a 200 day moving average of $365.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.
In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
