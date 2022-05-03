The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $519.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $546.00 to $519.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.19% from the company’s current price.
GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.94.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $310.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $426.16.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
