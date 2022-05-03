The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $519.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $546.00 to $519.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.19% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.94.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $310.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.