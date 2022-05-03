The Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Gorman-Rupp has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.01. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $825.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.62.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
