The Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Gorman-Rupp has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.01. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $825.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.