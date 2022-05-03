The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GYST traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 202,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,828. Graystone has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Graystone Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graystone (GYST)
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.