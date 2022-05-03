The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GYST traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 202,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,828. Graystone has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

