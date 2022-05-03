The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.310-$0.330 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $750.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

