The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.310-$0.330 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

