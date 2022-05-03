The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after buying an additional 648,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

