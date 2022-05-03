The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $148.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,431. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 183.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

